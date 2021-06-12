Limited supplies slow COVID-19 vaccination in Africa.

Yet about 83 per cent of the doses administered so far are concentrated in 10 countries — Morocco, Nigeria, Ethiopia, Egypt, Kenya, Ghana, Zimbabwe, Angola, Tunisia and Senegal.

Morocco alone accounts for more than 10 million of the 23 million administered doses, although Seychelles has the highest per capita rate on the continent by having fully vaccinated 51 per cent of its population, according to the World Health Organization Regional Office for Africa (WHO Africa).

Given Africa’s estimated population of 1.2 billion, 38 million doses are grossly inadequate, experts say.

Also, globally, 1.2 billion doses have been administered by mid-May, making Africa’s 23 million doses less than 2 per cent of the global total.

“Africa is already playing COVID-19 vaccination catch-up, and the gap is widening,” warned Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa, at a press briefing in April.

She added: “Although progress is being made, many African countries have barely moved beyond the starting line. Limited stocks and supply bottlenecks are putting COVID-19 vaccines out of reach of many people in this region.”