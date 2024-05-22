Local betting house evades paying US$5 400 winnings, property attached

A local online betting company, Bezbets, had its property attached after failing to pay US$5 400 to a punter who won a bet.

Harare Civil Court magistrate, Ms Sharon Mashavira ordered the company to settle the money after the latter was found guilty of defrauding a punter.

Bezbets was fined US$500 for the offence by magistrate, Mr Simon Kandiero, in March this year.The punter then instituted civil proceedings to recover his US$5 400 takings.

The messenger of court has since attached Bezbets property to settle the winnings.

The attached property include television sets, boardroom chairs, a printer and a refrigerator, among other things.

The company was also ordered to pay interest on the amount at the rate of 5 percent per annum, calculated from October 2023 to date of full payment.

On October 26, and on the Bezbets online platform, the punter placed a bet with a stake of US$394.

The platform gave him a potential win of US$5 400, provided the bet was won.

After winning, the company refused to pay him and engaged him with a proposal to pay him US$1 800.

He reported the matter, leading to prosecution of the company.

