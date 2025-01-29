Source: Local horticultural exporters eye new markets at Fruit Logistica 2025 –Newsday Zimbabwe

ZimTrade

HARARE, Jan 29 (NewsDay Live) – ZIMBABWEAN horticultural exporters are set to explore new markets when they engage potential buyers at this year’s edition of the world’s largest horticultural exhibition.

At least 30 farmers will participate at the Fruit Logistica 2025, scheduled for 5-7 February in Germany, with 10 exhibiting physically, 10 attending visitors to gather market insights, and the rest sending samples.

The participation of local farmers is facilitated by the national trade development and promotion organisation, ZimTrade, with support from the Zimbabwe Embassy in Germany.

This global showcase offers Zimbabwean businesses a chance to connect with international buyers, forge partnerships, and explore new markets.

Fruit Logistica is a leading event in the fresh fruits and vegetables, and flowers industry that attracts key players in the global supply chain, from growers and exporters to distributors and retailers.

ZimTrade operations director Similo Nkala said the exhibition offers Zimbabwean farmers and exporters an invaluable platform to present their fresh produce to the world.

“Fruit Logistica has consistently delivered tangible results for our exporters in the past, opening doors to lucrative markets and strengthening existing partnerships,” he said.

“We are confident that this year’s participation will yield even greater success as we showcase Zimbabwe’s high-quality produce and align ourselves with global standards of innovation, sustainability, and quality.”

The Zimbabwe Pavilion will be the centrepiece for the exhibitors, where companies will display a range of fresh produce and value-added products.

Participants will also engage with potential partners, learn from competitors, and discover consumer trends shaping the global industry.

Zimbabwean exporters will have the chance to highlight their fresh produce’s unique qualities and demonstrate their commitment to global standards.

Through direct engagement with international buyers, distributors, and retailers, local exporters can identify emerging trends and adapt to a dynamic global market.

Past participation in Fruit Logistica has delivered significant results for Zimbabwean exporters.

Several companies have secured long-term contracts and gained access to high-value markets.

Building on this success, ZimTrade sees the expo as a strategic tool for driving export growth.

“The results we have seen from previous editions of Fruit Logistica are a testament to the potential of this platform,” Nkala said.

“Showcasing our products to the world and engaging directly with key stakeholders has unlocked new markets and strengthen existing ones,” he added.

According to ZimTrade, Zimbabwe’s participation this year will also feature value-added products, marking a move up the value chain.

This approach allows exporters to cater to niche markets and meet the growing demand for processed and packaged goods.