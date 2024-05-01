Source: Traditional healer loses US$3k to bogus policemen –Newsday Zimbabwe

Two men posing as police details have been arrested after they allegedly extorted US$3 000 from a traditional healer in Harare recently.

Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi on Monday remanded George Chiringa (53) from Westgate and Onsimo Maruke (50) out of custody to May 30 on US$100 bail each when they were arraigned before the courts.

Prosecutor Rufaro Chonzi told the court that on April 26 this year, Chiringa and Maruke phoned Oliver Dzviti pretending to be clients seeking his services at a shrine in Zimre Park.

They allegedly drove to Dzviti’s house and introduced themselves as police details that were on a mission to arrest him for escaping from Chinhoyi Prison sometime in 2009.

Chonzi further alleged that Chiringa and Maruke dragged Dzviti from his shrine claiming that they were taking him to ZRP Ruwa.

She said along the way, the suspects demanded US$7 000 from Dzviti to buy his freedom but he managed to give them US$3 000.

The two allegedly drove away leaving Dzviti stranded.

However, the vehicle’s registration number was taken during the offence and investigations led to the arrest of the suspected bogus cops.