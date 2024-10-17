Loveness Mukutirwa in Zimbabwe for Zaoga Music Festival 

Loveness Mukutirwa

Arts Reporter

United Kingdom-based seasoned gospel musician Loveness Mukutirwa jetted into the country on Thursday afternoon ahead of the Zaoga Music Festival on Friday.

The Legacy National Music Festival will take place at CCCI, LMC, in Belvedere, Harare. It will end on Saturday.The festival will include a gospel music show, praise and worship chorals and worship dance.Loveness said she is happy to be back home and to be taking part at the festival.

“I am excited to be here and I cannot wait to meet and mingle with my fans after some time,” she said.

“I will use the festival to sample some of my new songs and market my upcoming events.

“This is a busy season for me and will try to balance music, family and business.”The gospel diva who is basking in the glory of her song ‘You Are Great’ said she will announce her 2025 calendar gig guide in two weeks.

“You are Great is a testimonial, sharing the greatness of God and it is directed to God, telling him how great he is for the healing, love, and mercy that he keeps on showing us as his children,” she said.

“I feel like I carry a load, a responsibility to talk about God the Zimbabwean way, marketing our identity and culture.”