Source: Low vaccine uptake in Chitungwiza | The Herald

Mr Mangwana

Farai Dauramanzi Correspondent

Chitungwiza has so far recorded the lowest number of vaccine uptake in the country, the Herald has learnt.

According to a report on vaccine uptake that was released yesterday, only 26 000 people in Chitungwiza have received their first dose while 13 000 have received their second dose out of an estimated population of about 391 000 people.

Authorities have raised concern over the seemingly low uptake of vaccines in the dormitory town as compared to other provinces which have recorded encouraging figures. Harare Province which is recorded separately to Chitungwiza, tops the list of vaccinations with 214 456 people having received their first jab while 131 491 are now fully inoculated.

Other provinces such as Bulawayo, Manicaland, Mashonaland East, Mashonaland West and Midlands have now also breached the 100 thousand mark for people who have received the first dose. Provinces yet to reach the 100 000 mark for first doses include Mashonaland Central, Masvingo, Matabeleland North and Matabeleland South.

However, of major concern to authorities are the figures for Chitungwiza which has been listed as a province in the vaccination report.

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Mr Nick Mangwana has since explained that Chitungwiza has been classified as a province in the vaccinations report due to concerns over the seemingly low uptake of vaccines in the dormitory town.

“No, it’s not a province (Chitungwiza), but its figures have been extrapolated separately because of the said concern. Religious leaders please play a responsible role.

“These are very low figures. Are Chitungwiza residents being vaccinated in Harare when at work or there is actually a poor response there?” questioned Mr Mangwana.

Chitungwiza is a dormitory town with most of its employed residents working in Harare, thereby it might be likely that those vaccinated are registered under figures for the Capital where they likely got jabbed.