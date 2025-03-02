Source: Lupane hospital project in limbo – The Southern Eye

The government has for the umpteenth time failed to meet the deadline for the completion of the Lupane provincial hospital after authorities ruled out the institution opening its doors to the public anytime soon.

The hospital has been on the cards since 1999 when Lupane was made the provincial capital of Matabeleland North.

Since then, its construction has been moving at a snail pace with critics in the region insisting that this showed lack of political will from the central government.

Currently, people in the greater Matabeleland North rely on Bulawayo’s Mpilo and United Bullawayo Hospitals (UBH) for referral medical services.

The proposed 250-bed Lupane hospital was set to take the pressure away from Mpilo and UBH as well as mission hospitals in the province.

The government had promised to have the hospital fully constructed ahead of the 2023 elections after receiving a huge chunk from the $33 billion health budget from the Treasury.

Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs minister Richard Moyo, confirmed to Southern Eye on Sunday that the 2025 completion deadline was not possible.

Moyo said the hospital would be opened in phases, with the first phase expected to be operational by the third quarter of this year.

“The hospital project is so big, but it is moving,” Moyo said.

“We’re trying to open it in phases. We look forward to the first phase opening this year.”

Once fully operational, the hospital is expected to serve the people of Lupane and surrounding areas, significantly improving local access to healthcare services and alleviating the burden on St Luke’s Hospital.

Moyo said the phased opening will allow the hospital to start providing essential services while construction continues on the remaining sections.

The hospital is a critical component of the Welshman Mabhena Provincial Government Complex in Lupane, which is also several years behind schedule.

With promised housing project for civil servants and the long-awaited hospital project still in the pipeline, the complex was envisaged to meet the growing needs of the community.

Moyo acknowledged that while housing progress has been made, there is still a need for additional units to fully meet demand.

“At least others are now there, but we still need some more houses,” he said.

“We are waiting for the treasury to disburse the funds and then we can build more houses.”

To date, 19 houses have been built and completed.

“Some civil servants have already started working from there in various departments.

“Actually everyone wants to move there and they are ready to go,” he added.

The complex, named after the late Welshman Mabhena, a prominent Zapu politician, is part of a broader effort to decentralise government services and bring them closer to the people of Matabeleland North.

Originally conceptualised as an administrative centre for the region, the project has faced delays, primarily due to funding constraints.

“We are making progress, and we remain committed to seeing the project through,” Moyo said.