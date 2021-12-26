Source: Mabvuku Polyclinic gets Christmas cheer | The Sunday Mail

Sunday Mail Reporter

UNITED Family International Church (UFIC), through its humanitarian arm Agape Family Care, last week donated a generator, gas stove and an assortment of other donations to children and expecting mothers at Mabvuku Polyclinic.

Speaking during the presentation of the donation, UFIC pastor Prime Kufakunesu said the donations were Prophet Makandiwa’s wish to celebrate his birthday with everyone.

“We are here because on the 25th of December it is Prophet Emmanuel Makandiwa’s birthday. Before Covid-19, prophet used to celebrate his birthday in public with the underprivileged, but because of the virus, we can’t do that anymore.

“He then chose places to donate things so that he can celebrate his birthday with and that is why we are here today. He might not be available physically but he believes we are together in the spirit,” he said.

Sister-in-charge of the clinic’s outpatient department Ms Laiza Mashaya said the donations had come at the right time, as the clinic was struggling with lighting the maternity wards.

“We are happy with the donations we received today. We were facing challenges, especially with electricity. Nurses in the maternity wards ended up using flash lights from their phones to deliver babies because we had no generator.

“We are all stuck in this Covid-19 crisis and we are expected to wear masks and sanitise frequently. We are grateful for the masks and sanitisers that you have donated as well as the groceries,” she said.

Mabvuku Polyclinic health centre committee member Mrs Tamari Chitsaka commended the gesture, saying it was going to help the clinic through challenging times.

“I can’t express my joy enough because we were not expecting that someone will remember this clinic. We are grateful that Prophet Makandiwa and his wife have remembered that this clinic needs a generator to use when there is no electricity,” said Mrs Chitsaka.