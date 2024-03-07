Source: Machete gang faces attempted murder charge – The Southern Eye

TWO machete-wielding men from Selilaba village, Fort Rixon, Matabeleland South province have appeared in court facing an attempted murder charge after they assaulted a fellow villager accusing him of being a bully.

Julius Maromo (40) and Sesibanengi Ncube (21) pleaded not guilty to the charge when they appeared before Bulawayo Magistrate Dambudzo Malunga on Tuesday.

They were remanded in custody to March 13.

The court was told that on December 23, 2020 at 10pm, the two were drinking beer at Halfway business centre where they approached Listen Rusimba accusing him of being a bully.

Maromo pulled a machete and Ncube hit Rusimba on the right leg with a knobkerrie, resulting in him falling to the ground.

While Rusimba was lying on the ground, Maromo struck him several times with the machete on the left hand elbow, head and left leg.

Rusimba told the court that he lost 18 teeth in the attack and had wires inserted in his jaw for three months to realign the jawline.

Rusimba suffered several injuries on the head, ribs and his left leg, which had to be amputated as a result of the attack.

He spent a year and six months admitted to the United Bulawayo Hospitals.