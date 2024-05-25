Source: Machete gangs wreak havoc in Figtree – The Southern Eye

MACHETE gangs are wreaking havoc in Figtree, Matabeleland South, attacking villagers demanding cash and other valuables while leaving their victims for dead.

According to villagers, the attacks have been going on since May 3 this year fuelled by a gold rush, which has attracted illegal miners from across the country.

Human rights lawyer, Tineyi Mukweya, who is one of the victims, told Southern Eye Weekender that he was attacked on May 4 on his way out of Cyrene Clinic where he had gone to assist some victims with legal assistance.

“I was attacked after having rendered assistance to the victims. They [machete gang] also attacked staff at Cyrene Clinic,” Mukweya said.

“They attacked two other farmers and eight other villagers,” he said.

“They also pounced at West Acre butchery and kidnapped the manager and went on a crime robbing spree.”

One of the victims, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the machete gang members were also targeting tuckshop owners demanding cash. The victim said he was attacked on May 3 around 9pm while he was asleep.

“I heard my daughter screaming in her room after she was attacked. They proceeded to my bedroom, pushed the door open and demanded cash. They took away my US$50, torch and an axe,” he said.

“They were numbering about six and armed with machetes. Prior to my attack, they robbed my neighbour of cash amounting to US$150.”

“We suspect that there is a syndicate. The gangs are targeting tuckshops and other businesses.”

Matabeleland South acting police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Stanford Mguni said he was going to investigate the matter and revert.

Machete gangs have gained notoriety for unleashing untold suffering to villagers and rivals whenever they descend in an area in search of gold.

In March, a number of Insiza villagers were left nursing injuries following an attack by machete gangs.