Source: Madanhi lands Mutare town clerk post –Newsday Zimbabwe

FORMER Ruwa Local board (RLB) town secretary Kumbirai Madanhi has landed the post of Mutare town clerk.

The post fell vacant two years ago after the death of the former town clerk Joshua Maligwa who succumbed to COVID-19.

Council finance director Blessing Chafesuka was the acting town clerk.

Mayor Simon Chabuka confirmed the new development to NewsDay yesterday.

“Our successful candidate is Mr Kumbirai Madanhi who has been with the Ruwa Local Board. We are finalising it, but very soon he will be in office,”Chabuka said.

In December last year, Madanhi was applauded by the government for leading the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC)-led Ruwa Local Board well to the extent that it is corruption free.

The Ruwa Local Board does not have any pending cases before the courts. All the nine councillors are from the CCC party led by Nelson Chamisa.

Ruwa town council bagged three awards for the best Harare metropolitan council, beating Harare City Council, Chitungwiza municipality and Epworth Local Board.

Madanhi has said he believes in zero tolerance to corruption.