Source: Madhuku’s #POLAD ‘gift’: Zimbabweans respond – NewsDay Zimbabwe

Online Reporter 
Zimbabweans across the divide have castigated President Emmerson Mnangagwa after he donated cars to 19 #POLAD members. Many have expressed displeasure over misplaced priorities and are of the view that there are more pressing issues that need resources and financing hence vehicles for #POLAD members are not any close to priority issues in the country but a waste of tax payers’ money. Below are some of the discussions by Zimbabwean on the micro-blogging site, Twitter:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

