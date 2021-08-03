Madhuku’s #POLAD ‘gift’: Zimbabweans respond 

Online Reporter

Zimbabweans across the divide have castigated President Emmerson Mnangagwa after he donated cars to 19 #POLAD members. Many have expressed displeasure over misplaced priorities and are of the view that there are more pressing issues that need resources and financing hence vehicles for #POLAD members are not any close to priority issues in the country but a waste of tax payers’ money. Below are some of the discussions by Zimbabwean on the micro-blogging site, Twitter: