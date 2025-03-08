Source: Madya seeks Africa Champs qualification before retirement –Newsday Zimbabwe

Madya’s desire is to qualify for the Africa Championships and exit the triathlon dance floor on a high.

ZIMBABWE’S junior woman triathlete Nicole Madya is gearing up for a strong performance at the Bonaqua Africa Triathlon Cup Troutbeck today, with her sights set on qualifying for the Africa Championships.

She has revealed that this will be her final triathlon race, as she plans to retire from competition afterwards.

“I have been focusing on running which is my athletics and cross country because I’m a good runner,” she told NewsDay Sport yesterday.

“I’m a bit nervous because of the swims and it being the first discipline of the whole event, but I’m hoping to have a good swim and I know I will be solid on the run.

“Obviously I’m trying to qualify for the Africa Championships which will be a good way to exit as I plan to leave triathlon afterwards.

“The last time I qualified for Africa Champs was in 2022, so there’s an added pressure to perform tomorrow.”

Meanwhile, a fast-paced race is unfolding in the elite women race when they line up for this year’s edition of the Bonaqua Africa Triathlon Cup Troutbeck at the Nyanga resort today.

The race, a relative small field comprising of five athletes makes it highly competitive as there is little room for making errors.

Last year’s Bonaqua Africa Triathlon Cup Troutbeck runner-up Marit Van Den Berg, from Netherlands, is anticipating a podium finish again this year.

She however, concedes that the lean pool of competitors makes the more difficult.

“It’s nice to be back, the organisers are doing such a good thing organising such a cool event. The field is quite small so I’m definitely gonna try and maybe finish second or first,” Van Den Berg said.

“I mean I have one really stronger competitor here (Dutchmate Rachel Klamer), so will just see who’s gonna be the strongest tomorrow (today).

“It’s a hard race. You never know before hand, you just have to do what you need to do, focus on your small task and then will see where I finish.”

Her countrymate Klamer hopes to use the numerical dominance to their advantage and come up tops.

“I hope so. It’s a beautiful place here, it’s very organised. but the altitude makes it really hard so only with five girls which is probably small field,” said Klamer.

“We have all ever raced but also makes it interesting because the circumstances are so different it’s going to be hot, you don’t know if it’s gonna be small gaps or big gaps.

“I think it’s really cool to be racing together in this same race but I think everyone here is really strong so it’s gonna be nice racing together.”

Finland’s Henrik Parviainen added: “Well, this is my first race this season I will just do my best and see what I have to do, that’s the plan.”

Minori Ikeno of Japan is also eyeing a podium finish.

Morocco’s Nora Nouri is the youngest elite women athlete, aged only 21 years.

For Zimbabwe, Madya, a junior female athlete, banks on her strength as an accomplished long distance runner.

She makes a return to Troutbeck after missing last year’s Bonaqua Africa Triathlon Cup Troutbeck on marathon commitments.