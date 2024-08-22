Madzibaba Ishmael trial fails to kick off 

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Ishmael Chokurongerwa

Yeukai Karengezeka

Court Correspondent

The trial of the apostolic sect leader Madzibaba Ishmael Chokurongerwa and his seven cult leaders failed to resume after one of the accused did not come to court because he was sick.

Wonder Kabaya was said to have fallen sick on his way to court and was taken to hospital. The State then applied for a warrant of arrest for non-appearance and the trial was adjourned to today.

The other five accused are Shingirai Ngawafune (42), Zebedia Sigudu (49), Devlodge Katsande (47), Aaron Chokurongerwa (47) and Siribinio Chikurunhe (53).

They are appearing before Norton magistrate Ms Christine Nyandoro on charges of contravening sections of the Burial and Cremation Act and Children’s Act and failure to give notice of the birth and death of a person.

Ishmael Chokurongerwa and two others allegedly aborted the pregnancy of an expecting mother Hazel Chikurunhe, resulting in her death.

Last Friday the State led evidence from Ms Memory Munanairi the mother of Hazel whose death exposed what was transpiring at the shrine.

She told the court that according to the church doctrine, husbands and all male adults were given exclusive powers over their wives and no woman could challenge her husband’s decision. All the household property, including kitchen utensils were said to be the property of the husband and no woman or wife could claim ownership of them.

Ms Munanairi told the court that all church members were ordered not to send their children to school and they were not allowed to seek medication from a clinic or any health facility.

“Every male adult should marry more than one wife, failure to do so the Holy Spirit would cast a bad omen, spell or death upon you. The wives were given the responsibility to look for other wives for their husbands and no lobola was paid to parents of a child who was being married off. The parents were only allowed to receive groceries,” she told the court.

Madzibaba Ishmael was believed to be the voice of God and congregants were expected to obey everything he said.

Ms Munanairi also said she was the midwife who was forced to assist in delivering her late daughter’s five children who were never registered, never attended school and never went to the hospital.

She told the court that she was chased away from Madzibaba Ishmael’s Nyabira farm when she was questioned and labelled a witch. Ms Munanairi only returned with a police escort after she had been told by an anonymous person that her child Hazel had died and been secretly buried.

Mr Tafara Chirambira and Ms Sheila Mupindu are prosecuting while Ms Purity Chikangaise is appearing for the defence.