Mafume brings legal muscle to commission hearing

Trust Freddy

Herald Correspondent

Harare Mayor, Jacob Mafume, has brought his lawyer, Mr Jeremiah Bamu, to the Commission of Inquiry into the city’s affairs since 2017, as he testifies before the panel.

The hearing is currently underway, with Mafume facing tough questions about his decision to deviate from the original plan for a property at number 9 Skymaster Belvedere, where he is building a boarding house.

Mafume is also expected to answer to several allegations, including his alleged interference with council workers, despite his role as mayor being ceremonial.

The Commission, led by retired High Court judge, Justice Maphios Cheda , is investigating corruption, misgovernance, and financial irregularities within the Harare City Council.