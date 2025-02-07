Source: Mafume noted for supplying ‘misleading’ information to Cheda commission – Zimbabwe News Now

HARARE – A commission of enquiry investigating corruption in the City of Harare has noted mayor Jacob Mafume for supplying “misleading” information after he provided a wrong address for his residence.

Mafume initially told the commission that he resides at a house in Belvedere, before later claiming he resides in Greendale at number 110 Coronation Road.

When the commission carried out an inspection in loco, the address at 110 Coronation Road was found to be a garage owned by one Peter Pfukwa.

Mafume changed his story again, stating that he had made an error – his address was 102 Coronation Road but the commission declined his invitation to go to that address. He blamed his error on the fact that he had only recently moved to the address as his Belvedere house was undergoing renovations.

Retired judge Maphios Cheda, leading the commission, told Mafume on Wednesday: “The evidence you gave about your residence was misleading.

“You will be given a chance at some stage, as you wanted to; it is your democratic right to make amendments, corrections, alterations or comments.”

The interest in Mafume’s residence comes after a City of Harare official gave the commission information accusing the mayor of taking a US$200,000 bribe in 2019 from Quill Associates, a company that was supplying accounting software to the municipality.

The informant claimed Mafume used the money to buy a house at 9 Sky Master in Belvedere.

Journalists who visited the Belvedere address confirmed construction work is ongoing, with new units being added amid reports that Mafume wants to convert the property to provide student accommodation.