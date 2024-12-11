Source: Magaya makes big pledge –Newsday Zimbabwe

ZIFA presidential aspirant Walter Magaya says he wants to leave a legacy and has invested more than US$25 million to aid development of sport in the country.

The Prophetic Healing and Deliverance Ministries founder, who also owns Yadah Football Club in the Premier Soccer League, invested millions in putting together Heart Stadium in Harare.

He is currently constructing another stadium in Kwekwe, in partnership with his business associate Shepherd Chahwanda.

Construction of the 10 000- seater named Chahwanda Stadium — the Heart Main Arena, is gathering pace with the pitch, equipped with a modern drainage system, already laid while the dressing rooms are almost complete.

Deputy Sports minister Emily Jesaya yesterday toured the stadium to get an appreciation of the project.

Speaking during the tour, Magaya revealed he has poured in millions of dollars to develop football.

“I have put more than US$25 million when it comes to football in Zimbabwe. I have done that, I’m still doing it and I will continue doing it,” Magaya said.

“What I want to leave is a legacy. I want a situation whereby, many years later, like what is happening with the Gwanzura Brothers where people still speak about them after they built a stadium in the 60s. What I’m trying to do, whether I will be the Zifa president or not, I don’t care . . . what I care about is leaving a legacy which will make people speak about this even 100 years later when I’m gone that there was a man who thought of people more than himself. The money that I have used here is enough to buy myself a helicopter or a small private jet. But I’m not thinking about myself, I’m thinking about the next generation of what they can benefit from what I’m doing here.”

Jesaya paid tribute to the promoters of the project.

“I’m excited to be here, to see the amazing work that is being done by the private sector in an effort to develop sport in the country. As I was coming down here, I didn’t think I would see something of high standards like this. After touring I can safely say this stadium is one of the facilities that will host international games because they have shown me that they are obliging to the standards required by Caf [Confederation of African Football],” Jesaya said.

Magaya said Chahwanda Stadium will be a “magnified and transformed version” of The Heart Stadium in Waterfalls, Harare.

The cleric has set himself a target of finishing the ambitious project at the end of January, in time for the start of the next domestic premier league season.

The successful completion of the project could see the return of premier league football to Kwekwe, a city which was once home to famous clubs such as Lancashire Steel, Zisco Steel and Kwekwe Cables.

A local team, Kwekwe United which is coached by Prince Matore, won promotion to the elite league and could be the first to use Chahwanda Stadium — The Heart Main Arena, as it’s home ground next season.

Kwekwe-based Hardrock FC, owned by Chahwanda and will be playing in the Zifa Central Region Soccer League next season, will also be using the stadium for its home matches.