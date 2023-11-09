Source: Mai TT Served Three Months For Absconding Community Service – Lawyer

Commedienne, Mai TT, real name Felistas Murata, served three months for absconding community service in 2015 during her recent time at Chikurubi Female Prison, her lawyer Tafadzwa Muvhami, has said.

Speaking to H-Metro on Wednesday, 08 November, Muvhami said Murata was serving an effective nine-month sentence, including three months for absconding community service in 2015.

Mai TT had been convicted of domestic violence. She only performed 19 of her required 105 hours, for which the Magistrates’ Court imposed a three-month sentence for the default.