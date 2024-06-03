Source: Major boost for Silalatshani farmers – The Southern Eye

PRODUCTION at the Silalatshani Irrigation Scheme in Insiza, Matabeleland South province, is set to resume after farmers secured a partner to assist in their agricultural activities.

The yet to be revealed partner has since supplied the farmers with wheat seeds to cover 100 hectares.

The irrigation scheme was reportedly closed in December last year due to a ballooning Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa) water bill.

Towards the end of last year, the small plot holder farmers cried foul after Zinwa disconnected water supplies to the irrigation scheme due to an estimated US$255 000 debt.

But Zinwa spokesperson Marjorie Munyonga dismissed the farmers’ claims.

Plot holders, who spoke on condition of anonymity last week, said the irrigation scheme had been closed since last year and was only opened two weeks ago after a good samatitan chipped in with wheat seeds to partner the plot holders.

“There is an individual who came with wheat seeds. So, he wants to plant them and give the inputs to a few plot holders to grow wheat on 100 hectares and they will share the harvest with that individual,” said one of the farmers.

“It was not that the irrigation was opened, but the water supplies were opened for that individual. He gives the plot holders wheat seeds and they plant it such that on harvest they will share with him based on percentage output.

“But the individual … seems well connected.”

Another farmer claimed: “The irrigation was closed after Zanu PF politicians campaigned that people should not pay for water and that led to the accumulation of debt, leading to the disconnections and subsequent closure of the irrigation.”

Matabeleland South acting provincial Agritex officer Mkhunjulelwa Ndlovu said he was yet to look into the irrigation scheme issue. He, however, confirmed that some of the farmers had resumed agricultural activities.

“Those people are farming now. It is only that I am away in Ntabazinduna where we are conducting another launch. I am yet to get facts from there, but what I know is that they are now farming,” Ndlovu said.

The irrigation scheme is made up of 853 farmers, with one farmer holding a maximum of two hectares, producing maize, beans and other crops. During winter, the farmers produce cash crops such as vegetables and wheat, among others.

The development comes as the government last year announced that it was working with development partners to revitalise irrigation schemes in Matabeleland South.

The programme, according to the government, is part of efforts to boast the agricultural sector under the Smallholder Irrigation Revitalisation Programme with such irrigation schemes as Sebasa, Guyu and Tshikwalakwala having been revitalised in 2022, while Makwe, Valley and Silalatshani were revitalised last year.