Source: Major hurdles await Ziyambi –Newsday Zimbabwe

Zvimba West sitting MP Ziyambi Ziyambi, who may have been hoping and praying that all his rivals withdraw from a scheduled Zanu PF primary poll re-run, still has a mountain to climb ahead.

His major contender, Mercy Dinha Maruva, who won the first round of voting in Zvimba West, has refused to withdraw from the race after another candidate, Gifford Gomwe threw in the towel early this week.

“There is no need for me to withdraw after all I was victorious,” Mariva said in an interview.

“I don’t want to disappoint thousands of supporters who stood by me during the first round. I must keep the trust they gave me and deliver better results for them. Currently, I am moving around the constituency addressing supporters, updating them on possible re-run as directed by the politburo.”

Gomwe voluntarily withdrew from the race through a letter dated April 10, 2023.

The ruling party’s politburo ordered a re-run in Zvimba West where an earlier primary election was marred by reports of violence and massive rigging.

Ziyambi, who is also Justice minister, was among a number of Cabinet ministers, senior party heavyweights and sitting Members of Parliament who were defeated in the primary elections held a fortnight ago.