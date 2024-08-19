Source: Maker’s Strikes Gold at Zone 4.5 in Lusaka, Zambia
Zone 4.5 Women’s Chess Championship held in Zambia. Christine finished with a staggering 8/9 , 1.5 points clear of the reigning Minerva Zim Open Women’s Chess Champion WCM Refiloe Mudodo (left) who finished 2nd with 6.5/9 at Zonal Championships.Zambia knows our rising star Christine Makwena very well as she is the reigning woman’s Champion of the Mdina Open and Kansanshi Mine Open . The lady has been playing well in Zambian territory. She won the event with an incredible 8/9 points only drawing two games and winning 7 games. Refills Mudodo was second with 6.5 /9 points.She won a silver medal for her efforts. Attends Ndou came 6th and she was awarded for her efforts for finishing with 5.5/9. Well done our ladies.
Up next is the 45th FIDE Chess Olympiad in Budapest , with this form the sky is the limit for our Zonal Champion!!
