Maker’s Strikes Gold at Zone 4.5 in Lusaka, Zambia

0

Source: Maker’s Strikes Gold at Zone 4.5 in Lusaka, Zambia

Reigning  Zimbabwe Women’s National Chess Champion Christine Makwena(right) for winning the just ended

 Zone 4.5 Women’s Chess Championship held in Zambia🇿🇲. Christine finished with a staggering 8/9 🥇🏆, 1.5 points clear of the reigning Minerva Zim Open Women’s Chess Champion WCM Refiloe Mudodo (left) who finished 2nd with 6.5/9🥈 at Zonal Championships.Zambia 🇿🇲 knows our rising star Christine Makwena very well as she is the reigning woman’s Champion of the Mdina Open 🥇🏆 and Kansanshi Mine  Open 🥇🏆. The lady has been playing well in Zambian territory. She won the event with an incredible 8/9 points only drawing two games and winning 7 games. Refills Mudodo was second with 6.5 /9 points.She won a silver medal for her efforts. Attends Ndou came 6th and she was awarded for her efforts for finishing with 5.5/9. Well done our ladies.

Up next is the 45th FIDE Chess Olympiad in Budapest 🇭🇺, with this form the sky is the limit for our Zonal Champion!!

In the Open section our gentlemen Vitalis Mapuranga and Spencer Masango finished with 3.5/9 and were tied on the same position. The players used this tournament as a preparation for the Olympiads to be held in Budapest.

Related posts:

  1. Investor pours US$44m into steel plant 
  2. 2021 murder haunts Harare man
  3. 2021 murder haunts Harare man 
  4. Parly outlaws councils’ exorbitant fines
  5. Mpilo incinerator ushers in new era of safe waste disposal 
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *