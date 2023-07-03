Makoni voters urged to reward President

Lovemore Kadzura in RUSAPE

Voters in Makoni District have been urged to vote for Zanu PF in the forthcoming harmonised elections as the party has performed wonders in the last five years through various infrastructure developments, Zanu PF Women’s League Secretary for Administration Cde Monica Mutsvangwa has said.

She was addressing party supporters in Makoni South and Makoni Central constituencies on Saturday.

Cde Mutsvangwa said Zimbabwe’s detractors were bent on reversing the gains of the hard won independence by placing a puppet government led by the opposition.

She added that the Second Republic had made several developments such as dam construction, road infrastructure improvements, increased electricity generation at Hwange and Kariba and free inputs distribution.

“President Emmerson Mnangagwa has done extremely well in the short period he has been in charge of the country,” said Cde Mutsvangwa.

“There are massive projects that are underway. Cde ED is a game-changer and deserves another term. His performance has touched all the citizens.

“Beitbridge Border Post was upgraded to world-class standards, several dams have been commissioned while more are under construction and now, load shedding is a thing of the past.”

Cde Mutsvangwa said the recent price hikes were calculated ways to make unsuspecting Zimbabweans revolt against the Government before elections.

However, the Government has instituted measures to strengthen the local currency, which are working well, she said.

“In urban areas, citizens must not resort to the protest vote when choosing leaders, but should reflect deeply and analyse before casting their votes,” said Cde Mutsvangwa.

“People in urban areas are suffering from poor service delivery because of pathetic opposition leaders who are only after lining their pockets.”

Zanu PF Manicaland political commissar and Makoni South candidate Cde Albert Nyakuedzwa said people in his constituency were raring to go and massively vote for the revolutionary party as they have benefited immensely from its programmes.

“Irrigation schemes are being developed in Ward 17 covering 80 hectares and right now, there is a wheat crop on 28 hectares,” he said.

“In ward 31, there is a 365-hectare scheme awaiting commissioning. All the equipment including centre pivots have been installed.”

Cde Nyakuedzwa said schools and clinics had been constructed in the constituency.

Nyamangura Bridge in Ward 22 is under construction and would be completed soon, he said.

“Presidential inputs are being accessed easily here and there is no hunger in the constituency. People are very clear here that they want the Zanu PF Government to stay in power,” said Cde Nyakuedzwa.

Makoni Central constituency candidate, Cde Shepherd Nyika, said the people in his area were fed up with failures of the opposition and have promised to correct their mistakes and vote for a Zanu PF candidates.

“In Makoni Central, development has been lagging behind because of the misdeeds of opposition councillors,” he said.

“We have opened people’s eyes and they are now realising that voting for the opposition is a big blunder. We are working hard to deliver victory for Zanu PF and uplift the lives of our people,” said Cde Nyika.