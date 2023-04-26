Source: Malaria cases fall 67%: Govt –Newsday Zimbabwe

THE Health and Child Care ministry says malaria cases have been significantly declining since 2020.

“Zimbabwe celebrates a significant decline in malaria cases and deaths as malaria cases have declined by 68,6% from 447 381 cases in 2020 to 140 170 in 2022 and deaths declined by nearly 55,5% from 400… in 2020 to 178 in 2022,” the ministry said in a statement.

“Even though Zimbabwe recorded a decrease in malaria cases, now more than ever we need to double our efforts to reach out to all vulnerable populations in need of services to end malaria.”

Since the beginning of the year 59 people have succumbed to malaria, while 4 113 new cases have been recorded across the country.

Zimbabwe joined the rest of the world to celebrate World Malaria Day on Tuesday. The commemorations were held under the theme: Time to deliver zero malaria: invest, innovate and implement.

Health ministry spokesperson, Donald Mujiri told NewsDay that government’s interventions on malaria cases have led to a decline in malaria cases. The interventions include distributing over two million nets in malaria hotspots.

“Management of breeding sites and continued malaria vector surveillance is ongoing,” Mujiri said in an interview.

“We are also ensuring availability of malaria commodities for example medicines at all health facilities in Zimbabwe. The country has adequate stocks in the country and is working with Natpharm to ensure that all facilities are well stocked. There are also early detection and response malaria outbreaks in outbreak prone areas.”

Zimbabwe Nurses Association president, Enock Dongo, said there was need for more awareness campaigns in the fight against malaria.