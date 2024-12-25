‘Malunga unqualified to talk about Zanu PF, national governance’ 

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Cde Taurayi Kandishaya

Herald Reporter

Artiste Clive Malunga, who recently passed unfortunate remarks about President Mnangagwa, is unqualified to talk about Zanu PF and national governance not only because he has failed to keep his band intact, but does not belong to any wing of the revolutionary party.

This was said by ZANU PF Youth League deputy national political commissar, Cde Taurayi Kandishaya, in a statement yesterday.

Cde Kandishaya’s comments follow claims by Malunga that President Mnangagwa will not see 2030 or even next year.

Malunga’s remarks have drawn condemnation from neutrals and Zanu PF officials, who think he crossed the line.

Cde Kandishaya said he found it “necessary to address the reckless and baseless statements” made by Mr Malunga against President Mnangagwa.

“These remarks, steeped in bitterness and desperation, say more about Mr Malunga’s personal failures than they do about the exceptional leadership of President Mnangagwa,” said Cde Kandishaya.

“First, let us consider the irony of Clive Malunga, an artiste who failed to manage his own band, presuming to lecture the nation on governance. His inability to sustain the Jenaguru Arts Centre and his fading musical career serve as stark reminders of his struggles to manage even the simplest (of) responsibilities.

“This sudden foray into political grandstanding is nothing more than a desperate attempt to claw back relevance in a society that has long moved beyond his fleeting stardom.”

Cde Kandishaya said what was even more disappointing is that Malunga, in his failing music career, has resorted to creation of controversial content, with the aim of grabbing “clout and chasing views than about making any meaningful contribution to the national discourse”.

“His comment that President Mnangagwa will not see 2030, or even 2026, is not only reckless but completely detached from the realities of governance.

“Mr Malunga’s misguided belief that he can predict the future or determine the course of Zimbabwe’s leadership only reveals his ignorance and desperation. He is not God, and neither is his opinion a reflection of the will of the people of Zimbabwe.

“In any case, who is Clive Malunga to comment on ZANU PF? He is not a member of the party, nor does he comprehend its policies or leadership dynamics.

His remarks appear to be nothing more than a clumsy attempt to gain attention by wading into matters far beyond his understanding,” said Cde Kandishaya.

He added that it was unfortunate that Malunga has resorted to divisive rhetoric in pursuit of clout, adding that he should focus on contributing positively to the arts sector by rebuilding his reputation and grooming young talent, if he still can.

Cde Kandishaya said as a young person and member of the ZANU PF Youth League, he will not stand by while opportunists seek to tarnish the reputation of the President and the party.

“Should Mr Malunga persist with his attacks, appropriate steps to defend the integrity of our leadership and safeguard the revolutionary principles of ZANU PF will be taken by youths of Zimbabwe.

“The name of President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, who has dedicated his life to the service of Zimbabwe, will not be dragged through the mud by those seeking relevance through cheap political theatrics.

“I urge Mr Malunga to reflect on his words and actions. Constructive contributions to society are always welcome, but reckless attacks on our leadership will not be tolerated. Zimbabwe remains united in its pursuit of Vision 2030 under the capable guidance of President Mnangagwa, and no amount of misguided rhetoric will change that,” he said.