Man (60) nabbed for kidnapping 25 children

POLICE in Macheke, Mashonaland East province, have arrested a 60-year-old man who on Thursday allegedly kidnapped 25 learners at David Livingstone Primary School in Harare.In a statement yesterday, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the suspect, Samuel Honde, who is contracted by parents to transport the learners to and from school, was arrested after his vehicle ran out of fuel in Macheke.

“The arrest followed a tip-off received by ZRP Macheke from a passerby that there was a Nissan Caravan kombi registration number, AFN 0198, with children on board parked by the roadside. The informant suspected foul play as some of the children were crying,” Nyathi said.

“Investigations by the police established that the suspect had parked the vehicle after it ran out of fuel.

“It was established that the suspect was contracted by various parents, since 2016, to ferry learners to and from David Livingstone Primary School to their homes in greater Harare.”Police said on January 18 at around 1pm, the suspect picked 25 learners (14 girls and 11 boys) at the school and drove towards Macheke, instead of driving the learners to their respective homes in Kuwadzana and surrounding areas.

“The learners have since been reunited with their parents after they were referred to Marondera Provincial Hospital for medical examination,” Nyathi said.He said the investigations were in progress to establish the motive behind the kidnapping.