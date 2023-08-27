Source: Man accuses ex-wife of hiding HIV status – The Standard

A HARARE woman was on Friday accused by her estranged husband of hiding her HIV status for the 11 years they lived together.

This emerged at the Harare civil court before magistrate Sharon Mashavira.

Takawira Njanjiwa made the claims after his ex-wife Sinikiwe Chidziva applied for a protection order against him for domestic abuse.

“I only confronted her on why she had been hiding her HIV status for the past 11 years,” Njanjiwa said.

“I only told her I was planning to report her to the police for not disclosing her health status to me.”

Chidziva claimed that Njanjiwa was aware of her HIV status. “I have asked him countless times to get tested, but he refuses saying that he was traditionally protected against any disease,” she submitted.

She said Njanjiwa was physically, sexually and emotionally abusing her.

“He beats me every now and then saying that I am barren,” she said.

Mashavira granted Chidziva the protection order.