Man appeals for help to remove tumour

FIFTY-TWO-YEAR-OLD Aleck Banda is appealing for financial assistance to undergo surgery outside the country after he was diagnosed with a brain tumour.

His family said they were looking for US$10 000 to cover his surgery and hospital costs overseas and obtain the necessary medical treatment as soon as possible.

“His positive attitude and unwavering determination have inspired us all,” said family spokesperson Paul Banda.

“Let’s come together as a community to rally behind Aleck and provide him with the support he needs during this challenging time.”

“Together, we can make a lasting impact on his life and remind him that he is not alone in his fight against this illness.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to share his story and encourage others to join us in supporting Aleck.

“Together, we can create a network of support that will help him overcome any challenges he may face on his journey towards recovery.”

Paul said the impact of Aleck’s illness has not only affected him physically, but has also taken a toll on the whole community.

He said they were seeking financial assistance to cover the cost of medical treatment, including surgery and post-operative care.

“Any contribution, no matter how small, will be greatly appreciated and will go a long way in helping Aleck on his journey towards recovery,” Paul said.

He said Aleck was diagnosed with a brain tumour called craniopharyngioma, which required immediate surgical intervention.

Craniopharyngioma presses against vital areas of his brain, causing severe headaches and vision problems.

If left untreated, it could lead to further complications such as hormonal imbalances and cognitive impairments.

Paul said Aleck’s decision to seek medical attention was prompted by a combination of memory and vision loss, along with recurring episodes of nausea and persistent headaches, which raised concerns about his overall health.

“A positive outcome will not only benefit him and his family, but also anyone with this rare disease, especially those in developing countries like Zimbabwe, by ensuring that medical discoveries are translated into practical and affordable treatment options for other patients suffering from crippling and life-threatening diseases,” he said.

“Additionally, this could also inspire further research and advancements in the field of rare diseases, leading to improved understanding and treatment options for patients worldwide.”

For any help contact Geoffrey Maganira and his number is 0773147992, which is available on the following platforms: Mukuru, Western Union, City Hopper, Forex Access, Innbucks, and USD EcoCash.