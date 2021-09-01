Man arrested for possession of elephant tusks 

By Judith Sibanda

Police in Binga have arrested a 44-year-old man who was found in possession of four elephant tusks following a tip-off.

Matabeleland North spokesperson assistant inspector Glory Banda confirmed the arrest of Zachariah Nyoni of Bulubuza 44 Village in Lusulu on August 28.

He has been charged with “Unlawful possession of raw ivory”.

Circumstances are that on Saturday last week, and at around 11A M, police officers received a tip-off that Nyoni had gone to collect elephant tusks in Chete Safaris near Nagangala River along Binga-Siabuwa road.

On the same day, a team comprising one police officer and two Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (Zimparks) rangers and two officers from International Anti-Poaching Foundation proceeded to Nagangala Village and when they arrived at the dam, they saw Nyoni seated in a bush about 100 meters from the Siabuwa-Binga road.

“Upon seeing the team approaching, Nyoni tried to run away, but was apprehended,” Banda said.

“Nyoni was found in possession of four elephant tusks weighing 7 kilograms and valued at US$1 190.”

Banda said investigations were still underway and Nyoni is in police custody at Siabuwa police station.