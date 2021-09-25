Man blows himself up with dynamite

A 37-year-old man from Hope fountain, died Friday after he reportedly blew himself up with dynamite in his bedroom.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube identified the deceased as Nhlalo Moyo.

He said the incident happened around 3 pm yesterday, when Moyo came home drunk and found his parents in the living room, exchanged greetings before he went into his bedroom.

Moments later a huge explosion rocked the house.

“The now deceased’s father went and peeped through the window and saw Nhlalo lying on the bed with injuries on the head and bloodstains on the wall,” said Inspector Ncube.

Inspector Ncube said the matter was reported at ZRP Hillside and the police attended the scene.

“The body of the now deceased was lying on the bed facing upwards with its head completely destroyed. A box of matches was found on the bed on the left side of the body and pieces of exploded dynamites were found under the bed attached to a fuse,” he said.

Inspector Ncube said Nhlalo’s parents revealed that Nhlalo was suffering from a mental problem.