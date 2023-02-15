Source: Man claims deprived food, water for 3 days in police custody –Newsday Zimbabwe

A 54-YEAR-Old Harare man claims that he was denied food and water for three days while in police custody after he was arrested for theft of a motor vehicle.

Mandla Mpofu, yesterday appeared before magistrate Dennis Mangosi and was remanded in custody to today for bail hearing.

In court, Mpofu requested to speak in Zulu, South Africa’s main language, and accused police of abusing him.

“I was arrested by police from the Support Unit who took me to Highlands Police Station. They took away my two bags and medication. I was arrested on Saturday morning, but until today, I have not tasted any food or water,” he said.

“I also want to put in on record that I was forced to write the current statement in a violent environment. If I am at a friendly environment, I will write a different statement.”

According to court papers, the accused used to work for Deiter Recycling Company in Harare as an electric waste grader before he was dismissed for alleged misconduct.

It is alleged that an unidentified complainant in the car theft case was driving a Toyota Hilux vehicle when he picked Mpofu along Chiremba Road last Thursday.

They later picked up Mpofu’s friend, only identified as Bhashu.

The duo allegedly ordered the complainant to stop at Chiremba shops in Epworth and drove away in his car.

Mpofu was later arrested at a house in Mandara, Harare.