Source: Man fined US$150 for failing to secure rifle – The Southern Eye

A 65-YEAR-OLD man from Plot 1 Pongopongo Shangani Fort Rixon, Matabeleland South province, was fined US$150 for failing to secure a firearm.

Ndabezinhle Ndlovu pleaded guilty to the charge when he appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Maxwell Ncube on Tuesday.

The complainant in the matter is the State.

The court heard that on February 24 at 7am, Ndlovu was at his homestead where he kept inside his bedroom his a 303 rifle with serial number 2235.

The firearm was kept inside a gun cabinet mounted in Ndlovu’s bedroom.

The court was told that on the same day at around 8am, his son used the gun for poaching and the certificate of the rifle was found at the crime scene at Shangani Hollistic Ranch, Fort Rixon.

The firearm certificate led to Ndlovu’s arrest at his homestead.