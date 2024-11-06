Source: Man in court for defrauding Defence deputy minister -Newsday Zimbabwe

A 29-YEAR-OLD man from Maglas Township in Zvishavane, Midlands province, appeared at the Harare Magistrates Courts yesterday facing a fraud charge after he defrauded Defence deputy minister Levy Mayihlome in a ponzi scheme.

Austin Tafireyi was granted US$100 bail when he appeared before Harare resident magistrate Dennis Mangosi.

He will return to court on December 6.

The State alleged that on September 14 this year, Tafireyi contacted Mayihlome via Facebook purporting to be one Zodwa Mkandla, an online forex trader.

Tafireyi allegedly misrepresented to Mayihlome that he had made a lot of money through online trading and advised the deputy minister to also invest for quick financial rewards.

The court heard that Mayihlome was reluctant, but later gave in after persistent persuasion by Tafireyi.

On September 22, 2024, Mayihlome sent US$200 via InnBucks to one Gilbert Mukombe.

Two days later, he was advised by Tafireyi that he had hit a jackpot and earned US$5 300.

He was advised to invest more to double his profits.

Mayihlome sent another US$650 via InnBucks directly to Tafireyi.

He allegedly became suspicious after being told to send US$365.

On October 31, Tafireyi was arrested and found in possession of a cellphone which was used to commit the offence.

Mayihlome suffered prejudice of US$850 and nothing was recovered.