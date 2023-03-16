Source: Man in court over DJ’s murder –Newsday Zimbabwe

Court hammer

A HARARE man appeared before magistrate Dennis Mangosi yesterday facing murder charges after he allegedly fatally stabbed a disk jockey (DJ) who was performing at his ex-wife’s house.

Ediso Sani (48) was told to apply for bail at the High Court and was remanded to April 4.

Allegations are that Sani went to the home of his ex-wife, Amina Rufani in Highfield over the weekend armed with a double-edged sword with the intention of attacking her.

On arrival, he was restrained from carrying out the attack by the now-deceased, Cosmas Zimbowa.

Sani allegedly then stabbed the DJ who died on the spot.