Man in court over ED slur 

0

Source: Man in court over ED slur – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY MIRIAM MANGWAYA

A 35-YEAR-OLD Umguza farm manager appeared at the Bulawayo Magistrates Court early this week for allegedly insulting President Emmerson Mnangagwa through a WhatsApp video status, accusing the head of State of forcing citizens to participate in a national day of prayer and fasting held on June 15, 2020, while the ruling elite was living lavishly.

Majoni was reported to the police by Umguza farmer Remigious Komboni, who felt that the video on his WhatsApp status ridiculed Mnangagwa.

Related posts:

  1. Africa News: Zimbabwe Stuck Without Multilateral Support, Treasury Says 
  2. Lockdown drains national blood bank 
  3. WATCH – Nick Mangwana uses cheap propaganda to sanitize Mnangagwa’s image 
  4. Zimbabwean bishops present a united front
  5. Stop blame game, West tells ED
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *