Source: Man in dock over US$350k fraud -Newsday Zimbabwe

A HARARE man appeared last week before Harare magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa facing charges of defrauding a potential investor of US$350 000 after she attempted to open a pharmacy in Gokwe.

Gofa remanded Tanaka Gutu (28) out of custody on US$500 bail, advising him to return to court on July 29 pending investigations.

The complainant is Sibusisiwe Melody Mutendi.

Prosecutor Lancelot Mutsokoti alleged that sometime in 2021, Mutendi entered into an agreement with Gutu to set up a pharmacy in Gokwe.

“As such a partnership agreement was drawn up between both parties in which the complainant was to fund the whole project, but as for equity Mutendi was to get 49% while Gutu was to get 51%,” Gofa told the court.

Mutendi allegedly tranferred US$19 000 into Gutu’s account and the business was established. The court heard that business, however, took a slump after three years.

According to court documents, Mutendi then carried out investigations and discovered that Gutu had opened two other competing pharmacies in the same area without her approval and knowledge.

It is alleged that Gutu opened the two pharmacies by drawing stock from the pharmacy he had established together with Mutendi and prejudicing their business

Gutu allegedly misrepresented to Mutendi that some of the funds had been used to pay taxes when no such payments were ever made.

Mutendi was allegedly prejudice of US$350 000.