Source: Man jailed 18 years for raping minor -Newsday Zimbabwe

The court heard that the minor went where Chichengwa was working and was given ice cream bought from a vendor.

A MAN from Rugare in Harare was yesterday sentenced to 18 years in jail for raping a 10-year-old minor who resides at church premises.

Shame Chichengwa (61) had pleaded not guilty during trial but Harare magistrate Sandra Mupindu sentenced him to 18 years and suspended three years on condition of good behaviour.

Chichengwa will serve an effective 15 years at Chikurubi Maximum Prison.

Prosecutor Zvikomborero Mupasa told the court that sometime in November this year, Chichengwa went to the church where the victim resides intending to cut trees.

Chichengwa showed the girl his private parts before she ran away.

The child later returned intending to collect her belongings and Chichengwa grabbed her and fondled her private parts.

He raped the girl once without using protection while threatening the minor not to make noise.

Chichengwa told the victim not to reveal the sexual abuse to anyone.

However on November 24 the matter came to light after the victim’s mother noticed that her child was not walking properly.

The matter was reported to the police and a medical examination was conducted leading to Chichengwa’s arrest.