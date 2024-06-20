Man jailed six months for conspiracy to commit robbery

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

A Beitbridge man who unsuccessfully tried to convince a member of the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) to help him rob cigarettes worth R5 Million has been jailed for an effective six months.

Tafadzwa Clyven Matemura was convicted of conspiracy to commit robbery when he appeared before Beitbridge resident magistrate, Mr Takudzwa Gwazemba on Tuesday.

He had pleaded not guilty but the State, led by Mr Ronald Mugwagwa, presented overwhelming evidence.

Matemura had conspired with Richard Mukunuri, who is at large, to rob the cigarettes dealer on February 19 at Dulivhadzimu Bus Terminus.

They then tried to rope in a member of the Zimbabwe National Army, who instead tipped off detectives, leading to Matemura’s arrest.