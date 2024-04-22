Source: Man kills friend over plate of sadza –Newsday Zimbabwe

A HARARE man died recently after his friend allegedly stabbed him on the neck, following a misunderstanding over a plate of sadza that the deceased had eaten without the accused’s permission.

Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi yesterday remanded Brighton Nyamukapa (34) in custody to May 2 pending indictment for stabbing his friend Edward Goto to death.

Prosecutor Thomas Chanakira told the court that Nyamukapa had an argument with Goto in the early hours of April 12 this year after he accused the latter of eating sadza which he had brought.

The two reportedly retired to their rooms, but Nyamukapa insulted Goto who confronted him in his room.

Chanakira further alleged that Nyamukapa then stabbed Goto with an Okapi knife once on the neck. Nyamukapa reportedly attempted to flee to Mozambique after committing the crime, but was apprehended on April 14 on his way to Nyanga two days after the offence.