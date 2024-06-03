Source: Man locked up in Bots for car theft – The Southern Eye

A ZIMBABWEAN man was locked up in a Botswana remand prison following his arrest for allegedly stealing a Honda Fit vehicle after it ran out of fuel.

His alleged accomplice fled from the law enforcement agents after the two were accosted while trying to refuel the vehicle.

Samson Moyo (26) and his alleged accomplice allegedly stole the car from Goshwe village on May 9 this year after hot-wiring it to start the engine.

Moyo appeared before the Francistown magistrates court where he was charged with one count of stealing a motor vehicle as well as being in the country illegally.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge of car theft.

However, prosecutors asked for his detention pending the finalisation of the case on the grounds that he was an illegal immigrant and a flight risk and he was remanded to June 4.