Man loses US$30k in botched gold deal

Yeukai Karengezeka

Court Correspondent

A local businessman lost US$30 000 to some bogus gold dealers who had convinced him that they had supplied him with legitimate 1,3 kg of gold amalgam.

Tawanda Makoni (28) from Domboshava yesterday appeared before Harare magistrate Mr Simon Kandiyero charged with fraud.

He was remanded in custody until tomorrow for bail application.

Mr Thomas Chanakira alleged that on July 19 at around 9am, Makoni and his two accomplices, still at large, hatched a plan to steal from the complainant, who was not named in State papers, by selling him fake gold.

The trio made fake gold amalgam using battery cells.

Makoni masqueraded to the complainant as a genuine miner who mines in Kadoma, and indicated to the complainant that they were selling gold ore weighing 1 332 grammes.

It is further alleged that the accused persons met the complainant at Nyabira Shops and paid US$30 000 for the amalgam gold ore.

The two other accomplices left with the money while Makoni accompanied the complainant to Harare to collect the outstanding balance of US$12 000.

The court heard that along the way, Makoni jumped from the complainant’s car and ran away.

The complainant chased after him with the help of members of the public and managed to apprehend him.

They went back to the vehicle. Out of suspicion they checked the gold amalgam and discovered that it was fake.

He then escorted Makoni to ZRP Harare Central together with the fake gold amalgam ore where he filed his report.