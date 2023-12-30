Source: Man nabbed for selling alcohol to children -Newsday Zimbabwe

POLICE have arrested a Harare man on charges of selling alcohol to underage children who went viral after they were captured drunk on Christmas Day.

There was public outrage after the release of the video in which the children are captured drinking beer in Harare’s central business district (CBD).

The video triggered calls for immediate action against establishments selling alcohol to minors and for stricter enforcement of child protection laws.

The video depicts a group of young teenagers abusing alcohol and talking loudly in the CBD.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest of Phaeton Mutiyaya (23) for running an illegal liquor outlet located at Block 2C10, Nyerere Flats in Mbare where the children sourced their alcohol.

“The arrest led to the recovery of 16×1,25 litres Super Chibuku, 38x200ml Two Keys Whisky, 25x200ml Gin, 20 empty beer crates, 5x500ml Detroit beer, 5×5 000 Skippers cane spirit, 3x750ml Heineken beer, 2x750ml Gordons Gin, 2x750ml Robertson wine, 1x750ml Chando wine, 1x750ml Omega whisky, 1x750ml Double Black whisky, 1x750ml Discovery Vodka, 1x750ml Pushkin Vodka and 1x750ml Black Label quart,” Nyathi said.

Police investigations established that the minors used money given to them by their parents and guardians as Christmas presents to buy alcohol.

Nyathi warned liquor outlet operators against supplying or selling liquor to persons under the age of 18.

“The police will arrest violators of the Liquor Act without fear or favour. Operators of shebeens or illegal liquor outlets will face the full wrath of the law.”