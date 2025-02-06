Source: Man rapes sister over missing memory card -Newsday Zimbabwe

HARARE, Feb 5 (NewsDay Live) – A Karoi man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for raping his sister after a disagreement over a missing memory card.

The incident occurred on January 26, 2025.

The man (19), who cannot be named for ethical reasons, confronted his 16-year-old sister over a missing memory card.

The National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe said when she failed to located it, he turned violent, chased after her and attacked her.

Despite her attempts to escape, he overpowered her and raped her, A Karoi magistrate heard.

He threatened more harm if she reported the attack.