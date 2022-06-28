Source: Man slapped with 10 year jail sentence after raping daughter – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY TREVOR MUTSVAIRO

A-student affairs officer at the Chartered Institute of Security and Risk Management in Belvedere has been slapped with a 10 year jail term for raping his 10 year old daughter.

The accused (name withheld to protect the daughter) was initially sentenced to 14 years by Harare magistrate Ignition Mhene, but four years were suspended on condition of good behaviour.

It is alleged that sometime in 2017, the accused was separated from his wife and he then stayed with the minor.

Around June 2021 to September 2021, the accused was alone with his daughter while the maid was off duty.

He called the juvenile to his bedroom, forced her to lie on the bed and raped her.

After the rape, he threatened to kill the child if she revealed the matter and gave her $40 to buy snacks (Zap Nax).

He then ordered her to go and sleep at their neighbour’s house, where she usually slept whenever the maid was not on duty.

The accused repeatedly raped the child on several other occasions.

The matter came to light when one police officer identified as Constable Rusere received a tip-off from the social welfare department to the effect that the accused person was sexually abusing his daughter.

Constable Rusere made some investigations which then led to the arrest of the accused person.

The minor was referred to Parirenyatwa hospital for medical examination and a medical report was used as an exhibit before the court.

Sherpard Makonde prosecuted.