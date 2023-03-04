Source: Man stabs wife over infidelity claims | The Herald

Chitsiru allegedly killed his wife by piercing her stomach with a kitchen knife twice leaving her bleeding profusely and her intestines protruding.

Conrad Mupesa–Mashonaland West Bureau

THE killing allegedly by 43-year-old Kosamu Chitsiru of his 51-year-old wife (name withheld) on Thursday night in Rujeko suburb of Chinhoyi, was, according to neighbours, the culmination of an increasingly rocky marriage.

Although the couple had a son, neighbours and residents described the marriage as rocky with the couple having quarrels and fights.

Chitsiru allegedly killed his wife by piercing her stomach with a kitchen knife twice leaving her bleeding profusely and intestines protruding.

Neighbours were split on the union, with some worried about the modest age gap and the fact that the wife was a little older and suggesting that this could have been a cause of the final dispute.

However, some women from the same neighbourhood described the deceased as soft-spoken and submissive and dismissed claims that she was cheating.

“It is possible that an older woman can get married to a younger man and stay together until end of time. This has become the new norm now. We don’t know why the two ended up fighting with the man killing his wife but, always told us that she was happily married,” said a female neighbour.

Provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Margaret Chitove who urged couples to resolve their differences amicably, yesterday said the killing was at the end of a heated argument on Thursday night around 8pm over a text message that was sent to the wife.

“The accused man then went to the kitchen where he took a knife that he used to stab his wife twice in from of their 13-year-old-son before fleeing the scene leaving the woman’s intestines protruding outside,” she said.

The son called for help from the neighbours who then rushed her to Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

A report was made at Chemagamba Police Station before a manhunt was launched. Chitsiru was arrested at Hoped Shopping Centre in the same suburb.

He is expected to appear in court soon.