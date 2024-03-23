Source: Man steals cow to pay R10 debt –Newsday Zimbabwe

Mqondisi Mayisa (38) pleaded guilty to the charges and revealed in court that he settled his debt with beef, dished some of the meat to fellow villagers and sold the remainder.

A 38-YEAR-OLD Plumtree man, who stole a cow, slaughtered it to raise R10 for a debt was yesterday sentenced to nine years in jail by magistrate Joshua Nembaware who convicted him of stocktheft.

Mqondisi Mayisa (38) pleaded guilty to the charges and revealed in court that he settled his debt with beef, dished some of the meat to fellow villagers and sold the remainder.

The court heard that, on March 1, Mayisa stole the beast, killed it using an axe and slaughtered it in the bush. He, however, left his axe at the crime scene after taking the meat to his brother’s house where he dried it.

Police received a tip-off that Mayisa was selling meat leading to his arrest.

Selestine Madziwa represented the State.