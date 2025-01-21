Source: Man ‘test’ daughter’s virginity, locked up -Newsday Zimbabwe

A 35-YEAR-OLD man from Nhlabithini village 5 in Inyathi, Matabeleland North, is in soup following his arrest for aggravated indecent assault after he allegedly inserted his finger in his 10-year-old daughter’s privates to test her virginity.

A 35-YEAR-OLD man from Nhlabithini village 5 in Inyathi, Matabeleland North, is in soup following his arrest for aggravated indecent assault after he allegedly inserted his finger in his 10-year-old daughter’s privates to test her virginity.

The man, who cannot be identified to protect the victim, was arraigned before regional magistrate Joseph Mabeza and he pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Mabeza remanded him in custody to January 30.

The court heard that on a date unknown to the prosecutor, the accused arrived home and ordered his daughter to prepare food.

He also reportedly asked her to accompany him to go and check on the woman they stayed with before asking her to sit on his lap while inquiring whether the girl had engaged in any mischievous acts with men including sleeping with them.

The accused allegedly inserted his finger in the child’s private parts, while inquiring if the act was painful.

The complainant disclosed the alleged abuse to her aunt and the matter was reported to the police leading to his arrest.