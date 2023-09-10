Source: Man threatens to shoot wife – The Standard

A Harare woman says her husband was in the habit of threatening to shoot her dead whenever they had a domestic dispute.

This was revealed at the Harare civil court where Lorraine Tembedza from Dzivaresekwa pleaded with magistrate Sharon Mashavira to order Stanford Jasi to stop pointing a gun at her.

“I am now living in fear as he is a violent man who has developed a habit of threatening me with his gun,” she said.

Tembedza said she was forced to flee her matrimonial home as she feared for her life.

“I want to go back to my matrimonial home but may you please ask him to keep the gun away from the house,” she said.

Jasi confirmed having a gun, but denied that he was physically abusing his wife.

“She is lying that I have pointed the gun at her,” he said. “I found out that she was using juju on me.”

Mashavira ordered Jasi to stop issuing death threats against his wife.