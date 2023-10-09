Source: Man threatens workmate with AK-47 – The Southern Eye

A 25-YEAR-OLD man from Cowdray Park, Bulawayo, appeared in court last week on allegations of threatening to kill his workmate using an AK-47 rifle.

The accused, Seluleko Zitha, was not asked to plead when he appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Nomagugu Maphosa on Friday. He was granted US$70 bail and remanded to October 19.

The court heard that the complainant Shepherd Makaki is Zitha’s colleague from work and friend.

It is the State’s case that Makaki and Zitha had an agreement to buy and sell a Honda Fit car body. Makaki promised Zitha to find the body of a Honda Fit they wanted. After finding the car body, Zitha failed to pay the agreed amount.

It is alleged that on September 27 at 7pm at Bulawayo Motor Club, Zitha said to Makaki: “I am going to kill you using my AK-47 and bayonet knife.”

This frightened Makaki who then filed a police report, leading to Zitha’s arrest.