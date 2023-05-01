Source: Man up for raping girlfriend’s child –Newsday Zimbabwe

The 52-year-old man (name withheld) was denied bail and remanded to May 17, pending further investigations.

A WATERFALLS man was last week dragged before Harare Magistrate Marewanazvo Gofa for allegedly sexually assaulting the daughter of a woman he was dating.

Allegations are that the complainant was asked by her mother to go to the suspect’s place of residence on a daily basis to wash his dishes.

On an unknown date, but in January this year, the minor went to accused’s house to wash dishes and found the man inside the house.

According to the State, when the minor went back into the house to get some more plates to wash, the accused closed and locked up the door.

He allegedly tied the minor’s hands using a leather belt and tried to rape her but she screamed, forcing him to release her.

The minor reportedly bolted out of the house and met her aunt who asked her why she was crying. She reportedly lied that she was running away from Nyau dancers and went home.

On the same day, the court heard, the accused told his son to call the minor so that they have lunch. The minor reportedly took the food and went back home.

She is said to have returned to the man’s house to collect dirty plates and the man allegedly closed the door and raped her.

The matter came to light when the accused approached the complainant and her friend offering to give them US$5 each for sex. The girls reportedly ran away and reported the matter to the police.

He was immediately arrested.