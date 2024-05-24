Source: Mangwe man steals farm CCTv cameras -Newsday Zimbabwe

A 19-YEAR-OLD man from Mangwe in Matabeleland South has been sentenced to two months in prison for stealing closed-circuit television (CCTv) cameras at Stockstown Farm.

The value of the cameras is US$400.

Lungisani Ndlovu appeared before Plumtree magistrate Joshua Nembaware on Monday facing a theft charge.

Nembaware suspended the sentence on condition that he restitutes the complainant, failure to which he will serve the sentence.

Prosecutor Selestine Madziwa told the court that on April 9 this year, Ndlovu went to Stockstown Farm and stole the cameras.

Investigations pointed to Ndlovu after farmers said he was acting suspiciously when he visited the property.

The matter was reported to the police leading to his arrest.